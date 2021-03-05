Brighton Jones LLC Sells 3,907 Shares of nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR)

Brighton Jones LLC cut its stake in nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,907 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC owned about 0.12% of nLIGHT worth $1,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in nLIGHT in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in nLIGHT by 72.4% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in nLIGHT in the third quarter worth $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in nLIGHT by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in nLIGHT in the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total transaction of $166,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,104,314.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ran Bareket sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.68, for a total transaction of $421,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,652,858.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 191,662 shares of company stock valued at $6,463,859. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

LASR has been the subject of several research reports. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of nLIGHT from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of nLIGHT from $27.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of nLIGHT from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of nLIGHT in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of nLIGHT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LASR traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.38. 4,195 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 352,905. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -47.65 and a beta of 2.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.62. nLIGHT, Inc. has a one year low of $9.03 and a one year high of $46.45.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $65.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.80 million. nLIGHT had a negative net margin of 13.57% and a negative return on equity of 9.52%. Sell-side analysts expect that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

nLIGHT Profile

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It also produces optical fiber products. The company markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturers primarily through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, and Finland, as well as through various independent sales representatives and distributors in Asia and Europe.

