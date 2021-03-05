British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

Shares of BTI stock opened at $36.20 on Friday. British American Tobacco has a twelve month low of $27.32 and a twelve month high of $42.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $82.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 24th will be paid a $0.7412 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.19%. British American Tobacco’s payout ratio is presently 69.01%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BTI. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 21,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter worth $336,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in British American Tobacco during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in British American Tobacco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $514,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 831.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 231,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,668,000 after acquiring an additional 206,396 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson and Hedges, 555, Peter Stuyvesant, Double Happiness, Granit, Mocca, and Kodiak brands.

Featured Article: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.