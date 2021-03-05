Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Bought by Barrett Asset Management LLC

Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,107 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 460 shares during the quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Broadcom by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,016,338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,391,253,000 after buying an additional 244,861 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Broadcom by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,733,722 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,634,810,000 after buying an additional 10,559 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 8.8% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,430,950 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,249,964,000 after buying an additional 278,003 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Broadcom by 9.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,912,980 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,061,256,000 after buying an additional 242,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Broadcom by 3.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,884,467 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $686,550,000 after buying an additional 62,990 shares during the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AVGO traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $443.00. 37,365 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,761,929. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.83 billion, a PE ratio of 70.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $468.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $404.26. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.67 and a 52-week high of $495.14.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.05. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The business had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

In related news, Director Harry L. You sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.57, for a total transaction of $42,757.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.70, for a total value of $540,162.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 178,798 shares of company stock valued at $76,345,405. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on AVGO. Argus upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Standpoint Research cut shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $450.78.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

