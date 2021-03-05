Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Purchased by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 392,406 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 16,448 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.10% of Broadcom worth $171,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 977 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 3,468 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,006 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,827 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Argus upped their price target on Broadcom from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $439.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Broadcom from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price objective (up from $480.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $450.78.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.77, for a total value of $247,388.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Harry L. You sold 100 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.57, for a total value of $42,757.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 178,798 shares of company stock valued at $76,345,405 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $452.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $184.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.52, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $468.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $404.26. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.67 and a fifty-two week high of $495.14.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The firm had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be given a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

Featured Article: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.