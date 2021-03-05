Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Given New $570.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $500.00 to $570.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.34% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AVGO. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $480.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $450.78.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $447.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $182.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.52, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. Broadcom has a 1 year low of $155.67 and a 1 year high of $495.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $468.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $404.26.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom will post 23.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 14,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.90, for a total value of $5,959,222.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 217,832 shares in the company, valued at $92,556,816.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.43, for a total transaction of $33,002,343.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 178,798 shares of company stock valued at $76,345,405. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 4.7% during the third quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 128,077 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $46,661,000 after purchasing an additional 5,746 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 7.8% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter worth about $229,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 23.4% during the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,127 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 24.2% during the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 44,657 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $16,269,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

