Brokerages Anticipate Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $33.23 Billion

Brokerages expect that Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) will report sales of $33.23 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Anthem’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $34.28 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $32.58 billion. Anthem reported sales of $29.45 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Anthem will report full year sales of $135.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $131.77 billion to $137.90 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $146.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $144.10 billion to $153.54 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Anthem.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.83 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.88 earnings per share.

ANTM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist upgraded shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $360.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Anthem from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $369.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.35.

Shares of ANTM stock opened at $321.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $303.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $298.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Anthem has a twelve month low of $171.03 and a twelve month high of $340.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.55%.

In other news, Director Ryan M. Schneider purchased 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $296.03 per share, for a total transaction of $503,251.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $864,703.63. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.53, for a total transaction of $1,822,987.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,024,591.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Anthem in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Anthem in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Anthem in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Anthem in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC bought a new position in Anthem in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

