Brokerages Anticipate Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) Will Announce Earnings of $1.26 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) to announce earnings per share of $1.26 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Chemung Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.48 and the lowest is $1.10. Chemung Financial posted earnings per share of $0.51 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 147.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Chemung Financial will report full-year earnings of $3.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.49 to $4.23. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.14 to $3.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Chemung Financial.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $22.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.21 million. Chemung Financial had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 9.54%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chemung Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHMG traded up $3.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.55. 12,385 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,725. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.52. The firm has a market cap of $198.16 million, a P/E ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.06. Chemung Financial has a 1-year low of $21.75 and a 1-year high of $42.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. Chemung Financial’s payout ratio is presently 32.50%.

In other Chemung Financial news, Director David M. Buicko acquired 893 shares of Chemung Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.75 per share, with a total value of $30,138.75. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,210 shares in the company, valued at $175,837.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 19.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 67,605 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 387,846 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Chemung Financial in the 1st quarter worth $185,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Chemung Financial by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 43,880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 5,257 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Chemung Financial by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,056 shares of the bank’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 5,331 shares during the period. 35.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

