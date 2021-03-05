Brokerages Anticipate General Electric (NYSE:GE) to Post $0.02 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that General Electric (NYSE:GE) will report earnings of $0.02 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for General Electric’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.01. General Electric posted earnings of $0.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 60%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that General Electric will report full year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.30. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.55. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for General Electric.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GE shares. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of General Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.86.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. South State CORP. bought a new stake in General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Savior LLC grew its position in General Electric by 157.7% in the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

GE stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.60. The stock had a trading volume of 104,605,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,829,461. The firm has a market cap of $119.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. General Electric has a 1-year low of $5.48 and a 1-year high of $14.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on General Electric (GE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.