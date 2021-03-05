Brokerages Anticipate General Motors (NYSE:GM) Will Post Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) will announce $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for General Motors’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.90 and the highest is $1.16. General Motors reported earnings per share of $0.62 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that General Motors will report full year earnings of $5.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $5.25. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.66 to $7.05. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow General Motors.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.33. General Motors had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. General Motors’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

GM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Nomura raised shares of General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a report on Monday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Nomura Instinet raised shares of General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.95.

In related news, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 454,187 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $19,593,627.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 441,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,054,334.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 10,217 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total transaction of $437,798.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,812,074.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 643,604 shares of company stock valued at $28,348,245 in the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GM. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in General Motors by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 108,645 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of General Motors by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,884 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of General Motors by 1,333.3% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,150 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of General Motors by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 12,128 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of General Motors by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 44,527 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 2,476 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GM traded up $1.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.75. The stock had a trading volume of 24,484,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,233,705. General Motors has a 1-year low of $14.32 and a 1-year high of $57.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

