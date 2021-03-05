Brokerages Anticipate Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $234.89 Million

Analysts expect Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) to announce $234.89 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Grand Canyon Education’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $234.78 million and the highest is $235.00 million. Grand Canyon Education posted sales of $221.66 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education will report full year sales of $924.51 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $924.02 million to $925.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.01 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Grand Canyon Education.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.09. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 30.17% and a return on equity of 17.20%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Grand Canyon Education presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.20.

In other news, CAO Lori Browning sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.38, for a total value of $240,636.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,719,453.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sara R. Dial sold 2,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $210,045.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,511 shares in the company, valued at $618,545. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 124,411 shares of company stock worth $13,304,481. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 40,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LOPE opened at $100.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.16. Grand Canyon Education has a 1-year low of $57.89 and a 1-year high of $111.27.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience counseling services.

Recommended Story: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Grand Canyon Education (LOPE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.