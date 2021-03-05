Brokerages Anticipate ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) to Post $0.65 EPS

Analysts expect ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.65 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for ManpowerGroup’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.60 and the highest is $0.68. ManpowerGroup reported earnings of $0.82 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ManpowerGroup will report full-year earnings of $5.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $7.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.20 to $7.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ManpowerGroup.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 0.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 EPS.

MAN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Northcoast Research upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Argus upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Bank of America upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded ManpowerGroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.92.

In other ManpowerGroup news, SVP Richard Buchband sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.02, for a total value of $336,070.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,650.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in ManpowerGroup by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,920,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $214,125,000 after acquiring an additional 147,990 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in ManpowerGroup by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,831,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $134,310,000 after acquiring an additional 23,770 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP grew its position in ManpowerGroup by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,112,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,577,000 after acquiring an additional 353,229 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in ManpowerGroup by 466.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,108,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,958,000 after acquiring an additional 912,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 4th quarter worth $61,328,000. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ManpowerGroup stock traded up $2.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $98.05. 669,011 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 415,222. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.07. ManpowerGroup has a one year low of $49.57 and a one year high of $99.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ManpowerGroup (MAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.