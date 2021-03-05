Brokerages Anticipate Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Will Post Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) to report $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Spectrum Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.93 to $0.99. Spectrum Brands posted earnings of $0.91 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spectrum Brands will report full year earnings of $5.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.41 to $5.42. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.49 to $5.95. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Spectrum Brands.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $1.36. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The business’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SPB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Spectrum Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.78.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands in the fourth quarter worth $16,855,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands in the fourth quarter worth $51,991,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 72,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,763,000 after purchasing an additional 7,137 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands in the fourth quarter worth $12,479,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,439,000 after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

SPB stock traded up $3.39 on Friday, reaching $81.01. 467,783 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 326,093. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.68. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.94. Spectrum Brands has a one year low of $19.59 and a one year high of $85.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is a boost from Spectrum Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is currently 40.98%.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

