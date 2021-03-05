Brokerages Anticipate Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.96 Billion

Equities analysts expect Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) to post $3.96 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Texas Instruments’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.05 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.95 billion. Texas Instruments posted sales of $3.33 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Texas Instruments will report full year sales of $16.68 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.07 billion to $17.28 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $17.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.23 billion to $18.71 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Texas Instruments.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS.

TXN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Summit Insights raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James raised Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.71.

TXN opened at $163.25 on Friday. Texas Instruments has a 1-year low of $93.09 and a 1-year high of $181.80. The company has a market cap of $150.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.86, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $173.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.86%.

In related news, SVP Cynthia Hoff Trochu sold 12,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.92, for a total transaction of $2,203,158.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,255,830.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 112,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total value of $18,689,625.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 579,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,199,071.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 544,325 shares of company stock worth $92,809,465. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 141.1% during the fourth quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 13,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 20,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033 shares during the period. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,962,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,453,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $566,824,000 after buying an additional 88,987 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

