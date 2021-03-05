Brokerages Anticipate Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.33 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) will announce sales of $1.33 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Zebra Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.34 billion and the lowest is $1.32 billion. Zebra Technologies reported sales of $1.05 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will report full year sales of $5.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.99 billion to $5.11 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $5.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.02 billion to $5.37 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Zebra Technologies.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.66. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 34.83%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.56 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group started coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Friday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $445.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Zebra Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $352.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $479.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.64 billion, a PE ratio of 52.77 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.79. Zebra Technologies has a 52-week low of $150.06 and a 52-week high of $516.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $441.09 and a 200 day moving average of $350.71.

In other Zebra Technologies news, Director Michael A. Smith sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.00, for a total transaction of $1,024,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,256,704. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.85, for a total transaction of $86,301.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 9,075 shares in the company, valued at $4,527,063.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 54,368 shares of company stock valued at $26,450,197. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 80 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

