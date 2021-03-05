Brokerages Expect CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) to Post $1.73 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) will post $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for CVS Health’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.49 and the highest is $2.06. CVS Health reported earnings per share of $1.91 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CVS Health will report full-year earnings of $7.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.41 to $7.55. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $8.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.68 to $8.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CVS Health.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on CVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.08.

CVS traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 390,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,070,858. CVS Health has a fifty-two week low of $52.04 and a fifty-two week high of $77.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.42.

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $72.00 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Also, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 62,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $4,842,761.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 586,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,139,094. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 113,906 shares of company stock valued at $8,719,090. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 63,852 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,326,000 after buying an additional 18,825 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 117,353 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $8,016,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at $146,000. Geier Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at $333,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its position in CVS Health by 127.8% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 74.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

