Brokerages Expect DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $929.33 Million

Brokerages expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) will post sales of $929.33 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $948.70 million and the lowest is $909.91 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA reported sales of $874.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA will report full-year sales of $4.12 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.03 billion to $4.17 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.94 billion to $4.36 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow DENTSPLY SIRONA.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.23. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

XRAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barrington Research raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.47.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, Director Gregory T. Lucier bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.95 per share, with a total value of $294,750.00. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XRAY. Norges Bank bought a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,041,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the third quarter worth $70,143,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,206,575 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $482,056,000 after buying an additional 953,367 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 21.3% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,865,730 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $212,778,000 after buying an additional 854,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 36.7% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,672,755 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $116,880,000 after buying an additional 717,336 shares during the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XRAY stock opened at $58.71 on Friday. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 52-week low of $31.58 and a 52-week high of $60.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -255.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is 16.33%.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental products and technologies, and other consumable dental products and equipment primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DENTSPLY SIRONA (XRAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.