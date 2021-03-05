Brokerages Expect FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) to Announce $1.79 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.79 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for FS Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.12 and the lowest is $1.35. FS Bancorp posted earnings of $1.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FS Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $6.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.60 to $6.85. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $6.34. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for FS Bancorp.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $1.07. FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 25.17%. The business had revenue of $34.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.70 million.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FSBW. Zacks Investment Research raised FS Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on FS Bancorp from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FSBW. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in FS Bancorp by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 369,711 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,260,000 after acquiring an additional 57,582 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in FS Bancorp by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 217,547 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,923,000 after purchasing an additional 28,487 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in FS Bancorp by 423.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,654 shares of the bank’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 15,091 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in FS Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $613,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in FS Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $287,000. 56.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FS Bancorp stock traded up $4.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,178. FS Bancorp has a twelve month low of $27.50 and a twelve month high of $67.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.22 and a 200-day moving average of $50.59. The stock has a market cap of $287.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.23%.

FS Bancorp Company Profile

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

