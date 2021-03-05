Brokerages Expect G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) to Post $0.23 EPS

Equities analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for G-III Apparel Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.32. G-III Apparel Group reported earnings of $0.75 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 69.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group will report full year earnings of $0.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.88. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $2.99. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for G-III Apparel Group.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The textile maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $826.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.27 million. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 3.91% and a net margin of 1.50%. The firm’s revenue was down 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.99 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. G-III Apparel Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.09.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GIII. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $826,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,110,728 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $168,806,000 after acquiring an additional 728,688 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,866,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,189,000. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,754,000. Institutional investors own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GIII opened at $29.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 2.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.35 and its 200-day moving average is $20.18. G-III Apparel Group has a 52-week low of $2.96 and a 52-week high of $31.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.85.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

