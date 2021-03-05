Brokerages Expect Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $8.10 Billion

Brokerages expect that Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) will report sales of $8.10 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Honeywell International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.01 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $8.18 billion. Honeywell International reported sales of $8.46 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Honeywell International will report full-year sales of $34.24 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $33.64 billion to $34.60 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $36.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $35.87 billion to $37.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Honeywell International.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HON. Argus raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $222.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.33.

Shares of HON stock opened at $202.94 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.21. Honeywell International has a 52 week low of $101.08 and a 52 week high of $216.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $141.14 billion, a PE ratio of 29.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 45.59%.

In other Honeywell International news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc purchased 15,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.20 per share, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,892,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,146,887.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. 75.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

