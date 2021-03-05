Brokerages Expect Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $331.50 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) to report sales of $331.50 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have made estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $272.36 million to $367.42 million. Hudbay Minerals reported sales of $245.11 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 35.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will report full year sales of $1.40 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.53 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Hudbay Minerals.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The mining company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 14.02% and a negative return on equity of 7.32%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HBM. Barclays cut shares of Hudbay Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $8.25 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $7.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $10.75 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hudbay Minerals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.60.

Shares of NYSE:HBM opened at $6.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 2.57. Hudbay Minerals has a 1 year low of $1.23 and a 1 year high of $8.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be given a $0.0079 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Hudbay Minerals’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.01. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is -5.26%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Hudbay Minerals by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,850 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 116,290 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 3,058 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 9.1% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 72,340 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 6,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 1.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 535,900 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. 67.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

