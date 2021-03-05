Brokerages Expect Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) to Announce $1.03 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) will announce earnings per share of $1.03 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Life Storage’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.00. Life Storage reported earnings per share of $0.93 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Life Storage will report full-year earnings of $4.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.21 to $4.45. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.49 to $4.73. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Life Storage.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $166.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.41 million. Life Storage had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 7.09%. Life Storage’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LSI shares. BMO Capital Markets raised Life Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $81.33 to $93.33 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James raised their price target on Life Storage from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Life Storage from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Life Storage from $66.67 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.21.

NYSE:LSI traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.24. The company had a trading volume of 20,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,013. Life Storage has a fifty-two week low of $44.87 and a fifty-two week high of $87.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.32.

In other news, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.31, for a total transaction of $571,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,764,980.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LSI. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Life Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,244,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Life Storage by 255.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 712,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,749,000 after purchasing an additional 511,654 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Life Storage by 223.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 311,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,189,000 after purchasing an additional 215,143 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in Life Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,242,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Life Storage by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,632,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $672,479,000 after purchasing an additional 189,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

