Brokerages Expect OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.57 Million

Equities analysts forecast that OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) will announce $16.57 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for OrganiGram’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $18.77 million and the lowest is $15.05 million. OrganiGram posted sales of $17.31 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OrganiGram will report full-year sales of $74.18 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $64.58 million to $85.49 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $109.75 million, with estimates ranging from $88.36 million to $133.85 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover OrganiGram.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $15.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.77 million. OrganiGram had a negative return on equity of 10.00% and a negative net margin of 207.26%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on OGI shares. CIBC lifted their target price on OrganiGram from $2.25 to $4.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Alliance Global Partners lowered OrganiGram from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on OrganiGram from $5.35 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded OrganiGram from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $2.50 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded OrganiGram from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. OrganiGram currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.81.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in OrganiGram in the 4th quarter valued at $2,334,000. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in OrganiGram by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 19,672,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,164,000 after acquiring an additional 660,435 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in OrganiGram by 521.0% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 629,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 527,740 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in OrganiGram in the 4th quarter valued at $344,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in OrganiGram in the 4th quarter valued at $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OrganiGram stock opened at $2.82 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.63. OrganiGram has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $6.45. The firm has a market cap of $655.00 million, a PE ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 2.66.

OrganiGram Company Profile

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

