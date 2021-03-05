Brokerages Expect People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $487.37 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) will announce $487.37 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for People’s United Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $481.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $497.30 million. People’s United Financial posted sales of $519.80 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that People’s United Financial will report full-year sales of $1.94 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $1.99 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $2.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow People’s United Financial.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 7.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PBCT. Zacks Investment Research raised People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 26th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of People’s United Financial in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of People’s United Financial from $16.25 to $19.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of People’s United Financial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.64.

In related news, EVP Kirk W. Walters sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total value of $360,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,525 shares in the company, valued at $757,935.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in People’s United Financial by 6.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,714,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $553,791,000 after buying an additional 3,062,042 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 1,543.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,306,207 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,910,000 after acquiring an additional 14,374,649 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in People’s United Financial by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,914,158 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,910,000 after purchasing an additional 634,238 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in People’s United Financial by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,646,062 shares of the bank’s stock worth $163,515,000 after purchasing an additional 796,555 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in People’s United Financial by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,071,479 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,255 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

People’s United Financial stock opened at $17.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.61. People’s United Financial has a 1 year low of $9.37 and a 1 year high of $19.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.80%.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

