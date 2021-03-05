Brokerages Expect The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.22 Billion

Analysts expect The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) to report sales of $6.22 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for The Kraft Heinz’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.96 billion and the highest is $6.40 billion. The Kraft Heinz reported sales of $6.16 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz will report full year sales of $24.65 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $23.99 billion to $26.39 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $24.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.25 billion to $26.89 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow The Kraft Heinz.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.88 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a positive return on equity of 6.80%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KHC. Geier Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at about $370,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 130,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,511,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 206,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,145,000 after acquiring an additional 21,033 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at about $574,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at about $243,712,000. 58.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ KHC opened at $37.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.11. The stock has a market cap of $45.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The Kraft Heinz has a 12-month low of $19.99 and a 12-month high of $39.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.14%.

The Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, refreshment beverages, coffee, nuts and salted snacks, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

