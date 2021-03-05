Brokerages Expect United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Will Post Earnings of $1.66 Per Share

Analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) will post earnings of $1.66 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for United Parcel Service’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.34 and the highest is $1.78. United Parcel Service reported earnings of $1.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that United Parcel Service will report full-year earnings of $8.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.28 to $9.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $9.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.51 to $10.28. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for United Parcel Service.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The company had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis.

UPS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $200.00 target price on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $201.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet lowered United Parcel Service from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $12.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.61.

In other news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total transaction of $2,129,118.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total value of $375,083.75. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 243.8% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPS traded up $4.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $163.89. 213,361 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,729,300. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $160.51 and a 200-day moving average of $164.61. United Parcel Service has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $178.01. The firm has a market cap of $142.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.05, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 54.18%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

