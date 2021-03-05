Brokerages Expect Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $271.16 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) will announce sales of $271.16 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Uniti Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $273.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $268.62 million. Uniti Group posted sales of $266.16 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Uniti Group will report full-year sales of $1.09 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Uniti Group.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.64).

A number of equities analysts have commented on UNIT shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Uniti Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Uniti Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Uniti Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.63.

Shares of UNIT stock opened at $10.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.87. Uniti Group has a 12 month low of $4.86 and a 12 month high of $13.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 0.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.85%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNIT. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 292,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 10.2% in the third quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 11,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 79,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 167,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 3.7% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 56,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. 80.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

