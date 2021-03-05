Brokers Issue Forecasts for Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:RETA)

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft anticipates that the company will earn ($2.37) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Reata Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($2.72) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($3.23) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($3.27) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($11.60) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($9.10) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.59) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $19.00 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RETA. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $234.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $169.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.25.

Reata Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $124.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $117.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.01 and a beta of 1.57. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $88.17 and a twelve month high of $208.86.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.90) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.14) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $3.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 163.42% and a negative net margin of 4,340.72%. Reata Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($5.91) earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RETA. Duquesne Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 749,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,702,000 after acquiring an additional 205,996 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,120,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,568,000 after acquiring an additional 200,996 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $24,820,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 448,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,644,000 after acquiring an additional 186,235 shares during the period. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 321.1% in the 4th quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 223,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,688,000 after acquiring an additional 170,793 shares during the period. 64.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease(CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct phase 2 study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 diabetic, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

