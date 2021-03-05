Brokers Issue Forecasts for Royal Caribbean Group’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:RCL)

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) – Analysts at Wedbush decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Royal Caribbean Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 4th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now anticipates that the company will earn $1.94 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.03.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank cut Royal Caribbean Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $62.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Macquarie raised Royal Caribbean Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Royal Caribbean Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.73.

Shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock traded down $3.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,578,608. Royal Caribbean Group has a 12-month low of $19.25 and a 12-month high of $99.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.55. The company has a market cap of $20.89 billion, a PE ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 2.86.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($5.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($5.20) by $0.18. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative return on equity of 25.20% and a negative net margin of 24.36%. The business had revenue of $34.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 98.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RBF Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 700.0% in the fourth quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 5,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group during the fourth quarter worth $153,899,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 627,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,885,000 after buying an additional 23,720 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Group Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 19 nights.

