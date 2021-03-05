Brokers Offer Predictions for Cross Country Healthcare, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.04. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Cross Country Healthcare’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

CCRN has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet raised Cross Country Healthcare from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised Cross Country Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCRN opened at $11.68 on Friday. Cross Country Healthcare has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $13.42. The stock has a market cap of $438.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.46, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. Cross Country Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 8.11% and a negative net margin of 2.24%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 294.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 6,309 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 250.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 6,698 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 433.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 13,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 10,825 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

About Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, OWS, RPO, IRP, EMR, and consulting services.

