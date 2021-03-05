Brokers Offer Predictions for ICON Public Limited’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ICLR)

ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) – Truist Securiti issued their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of ICON Public in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 4th. Truist Securiti analyst S. Draper expects that the medical research company will earn $2.47 per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for ICON Public’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.56 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ICLR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ICON Public from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of ICON Public from $179.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist raised ICON Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Barclays assumed coverage on ICON Public in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded ICON Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $207.00 to $232.00 in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.17.

Shares of ICLR traded down $2.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $172.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 911,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,110. The company has a 50 day moving average of $203.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.48. ICON Public has a 1-year low of $104.28 and a 1-year high of $223.62. The firm has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.91.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $760.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.16 million. ICON Public had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 11.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ICLR. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in ICON Public by 74.7% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 255 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of ICON Public by 519.0% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 489 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of ICON Public in the third quarter worth about $219,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of ICON Public by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co grew its stake in shares of ICON Public by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 3,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. 81.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

