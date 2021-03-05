Brokers Offer Predictions for Mack-Cali Realty Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CLI)

Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Mack-Cali Realty in a report issued on Tuesday, March 2nd. Truist Securiti analyst M. Lewis expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Mack-Cali Realty’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Mack-Cali Realty had a negative net margin of 53.81% and a negative return on equity of 5.80%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mack-Cali Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Mack-Cali Realty stock opened at $14.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.53 and its 200 day moving average is $12.99. Mack-Cali Realty has a 12-month low of $10.35 and a 12-month high of $21.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 1.09.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLI. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 39.7% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 47,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 13,400 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Mack-Cali Realty by 171.3% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 33,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 21,033 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Mack-Cali Realty by 1.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 205,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Mack-Cali Realty in the third quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mack-Cali Realty by 16.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout New Jersey. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

