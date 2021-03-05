Brokers Offer Predictions for Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:ZZZ)

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sleep Country Canada in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now expects that the company will earn $0.37 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.35. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sleep Country Canada’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.14 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

ZZZ has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$30.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$32.50 to C$38.00 in a research report on Thursday. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$27.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$24.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$31.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Sleep Country Canada stock opened at C$30.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$26.96 and its 200 day moving average is C$24.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.37. Sleep Country Canada has a twelve month low of C$7.75 and a twelve month high of C$31.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. Sleep Country Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.26%.

About Sleep Country Canada

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, box spring bases, pillows, duvets, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow protectors, platforms, metal frames, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

