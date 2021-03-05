Brokers Offer Predictions for Zoom Video Communications, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ZM)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer lifted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Zoom Video Communications in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst I. Kidron now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.59. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Zoom Video Communications’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.44 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.53 EPS.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $882.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.97 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 17.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 368.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ZM. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $465.00 to $450.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler upgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $501.00 to $541.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $402.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoom Video Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $437.04.

NASDAQ:ZM opened at $343.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $98.13 billion, a PE ratio of 439.86, a P/E/G ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $395.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $413.15. Zoom Video Communications has a fifty-two week low of $100.88 and a fifty-two week high of $588.84.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 70,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.87, for a total transaction of $28,187,965.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,245,522.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.40, for a total transaction of $4,004,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,004,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 152,284 shares of company stock valued at $59,679,622 over the last quarter. 24.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 119.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 122.6% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 37.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

