Brokers Set Expectations for Airbnb, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Airbnb in a report issued on Tuesday, March 2nd. Truist Securiti analyst N. Khan now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.24) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.56). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Airbnb’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.81 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.67 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.22 EPS.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($10.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($9.18) by ($1.66).

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ABNB. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Redburn Partners began coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $175.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.12.

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $180.23 on Friday. Airbnb has a 52 week low of $121.50 and a 52 week high of $219.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.39.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth $37,000.

Airbnb, Inc operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

