Brokers Set Expectations for Airbnb, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Airbnb in a report issued on Tuesday, March 2nd. Truist Securiti analyst N. Khan now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.24) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.56). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Airbnb’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.81 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.67 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.22 EPS.
Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($10.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($9.18) by ($1.66).
NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $180.23 on Friday. Airbnb has a 52 week low of $121.50 and a 52 week high of $219.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.39.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth $37,000.
About Airbnb
Airbnb, Inc operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.
Read More: Price Target
Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.