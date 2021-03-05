Brokers Set Expectations for FibroGen, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FGEN)

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) – Equities research analysts at William Blair reduced their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of FibroGen in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 2nd. William Blair analyst A. Hsieh now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.98) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.12). William Blair also issued estimates for FibroGen’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.95) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.82) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.85) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.98) EPS.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $65.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.82 million. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 48.19% and a negative net margin of 191.78%. The company’s revenue was up 712.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.12) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on FGEN. Zacks Investment Research cut FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on FibroGen from $91.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright started coverage on FibroGen in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. FibroGen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.88.

Shares of FibroGen stock opened at $33.73 on Friday. FibroGen has a 1 year low of $22.65 and a 1 year high of $57.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of -12.92 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in FibroGen by 1.2% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 61,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of FibroGen during the 3rd quarter worth $1,162,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of FibroGen during the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of FibroGen by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in FibroGen by 38.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 38,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 10,848 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 3,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total transaction of $133,764.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 266,144 shares in the company, valued at $11,603,878.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kalevi Kurkijarvi sold 6,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total value of $242,440.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,579,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,418 shares of company stock worth $1,330,479. Company insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

