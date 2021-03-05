Brokers Set Expectations for Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:LL)

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) – Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Lumber Liquidators in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.33. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Lumber Liquidators’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.53 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.64 EPS.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.10). Lumber Liquidators had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 29.29%. The business had revenue of $304.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Lumber Liquidators’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on LL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lumber Liquidators from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Loop Capital downgraded Lumber Liquidators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lumber Liquidators in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lumber Liquidators presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.33.

LL stock opened at $22.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.61. Lumber Liquidators has a fifty-two week low of $3.77 and a fifty-two week high of $35.10. The company has a market cap of $657.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.65.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LL. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Lumber Liquidators during the fourth quarter worth $651,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Lumber Liquidators by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 854,496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,268,000 after purchasing an additional 8,491 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the 4th quarter worth approximately $309,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Lumber Liquidators by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 231,544 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,118,000 after purchasing an additional 25,162 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Lumber Liquidators by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 130,781 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,021,000 after purchasing an additional 8,301 shares during the period. 78.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; engineered hardwood, laminate, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile flooring products; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlayments, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.

