Brokers Set Expectations for Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now anticipates that the company will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.18. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Maravai LifeSciences’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

MRVI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America started coverage on Maravai LifeSciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Maravai LifeSciences in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $35.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.13.

Shares of Maravai LifeSciences stock opened at $34.07 on Friday. Maravai LifeSciences has a one year low of $23.62 and a one year high of $40.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.97.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRVI. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter worth about $720,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter worth about $2,946,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter worth about $673,000.

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc operates as a life sciences company that provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

