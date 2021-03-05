Brokers Set Expectations for Park-Ohio Holdings Corp.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PKOH)

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Park-Ohio in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 4th. B. Riley analyst S. Sherbetchyan now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.52. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $37.50 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Park-Ohio’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. Park-Ohio had a positive return on equity of 0.54% and a negative net margin of 0.19%.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PKOH. Zacks Investment Research cut Park-Ohio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Park-Ohio from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:PKOH opened at $37.34 on Friday. Park-Ohio has a 12 month low of $10.78 and a 12 month high of $39.56. The stock has a market cap of $471.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -162.35 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.37%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Park-Ohio by 577.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Park-Ohio by 301.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Park-Ohio by 204.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Park-Ohio by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,603 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Park-Ohio during the 4th quarter valued at $324,000. 51.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Park-Ohio Company Profile

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

