Brokers Set Expectations for Vertex Resource Group Ltd.’s FY2022 Earnings (CVE:VTX)

Vertex Resource Group Ltd. (CVE:VTX) – Research analysts at Beacon Securities issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Vertex Resource Group in a report released on Wednesday, March 3rd. Beacon Securities analyst K. Wilson forecasts that the company will earn ($0.03) per share for the year.

Shares of CVE:VTX traded up C$0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting C$0.35. 55,065 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,858. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.25. The company has a market cap of C$31.94 million and a PE ratio of -2.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.48. Vertex Resource Group has a 12-month low of C$0.14 and a 12-month high of C$0.40.

Vertex Resource Group Ltd. provides environmental, consulting and engineering services in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Environmental Consulting and Environmental Services. The Environmental Consulting segment offers planning and regulatory approvals, site assessments and monitoring, geotechnical and civil engineering, wildlife management, reclamation, remediation, groundwater monitoring, drilling waste, gas migration, emissions testing and reporting, and well abandonment services; land and regulatory services; emergency spill response services; abandonment, completion, and drilling engineering; and geographical information services, and mapping and drone services to various industries, including energy, telecommunications, public sector, utilities, mining, and agriculture.

