Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,400,000 shares, a decline of 26.7% from the January 28th total of 1,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BPY shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut Brookfield Property Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 9th. Scotiabank cut Brookfield Property Partners from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BPY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Brookfield Property Partners by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Brookfield Property Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd purchased a new stake in Brookfield Property Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Brookfield Property Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in Brookfield Property Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. 46.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BPY opened at $17.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.28 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.73. Brookfield Property Partners has a 1-year low of $7.10 and a 1-year high of $18.07.

Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. Brookfield Property Partners had a negative return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 17.60%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th.

Brookfield Property Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, self-storage, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

