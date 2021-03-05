BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) Given a GBX 170 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) received a GBX 170 ($2.22) target price from analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the communications services company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.82% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BT.A. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.22) target price on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 200 ($2.61) price objective on BT Group – CLASS A and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BT Group – CLASS A has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 157.30 ($2.06).

Shares of BT.A opened at GBX 138.42 ($1.81) on Friday. BT Group – CLASS A has a 12-month low of GBX 94.68 ($1.24) and a 12-month high of GBX 148 ($1.93). The firm has a market capitalization of £13.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 129.93 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 119.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.72.

BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. Its Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers, online BT Shop, and Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages. The company's EE segment offers 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile network services; broadband, fixed-voice, and TV services; and postpaid and prepaid plans, and emergency services network.

