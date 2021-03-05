BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BTGOF. UBS Group cut shares of BT Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BT Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BT Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BT Group in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of BT Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

BTGOF traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 224,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,681. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.59. BT Group has a 12 month low of $1.19 and a 12 month high of $2.01.

BT Group plc provides communications products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Consumer, Enterprise, Global, and Openreach segments. The Consumer segment offers mobile, broadband, home phone, and TV services under the BT, EE and Plusnet brands.

