Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Receives Sell Rating from UBS Group

Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BZLFY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bunzl from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Bunzl from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Bunzl from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS BZLFY traded down $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.60. 41,096 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,355. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 0.79. Bunzl has a 52-week low of $14.54 and a 52-week high of $35.50.

Bunzl plc provides distribution and outsourcing services primarily in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It offers non-food consumables, including food packaging, napkins, disposable tableware, food service disposables, guest amenities, light and heavy catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene products, and safety items to hotels, restaurants, caterers, and food processors and packers, as well as the leisure sector.

