Burger Swap (BURGER) Trading Up 7.9% This Week

Burger Swap (CURRENCY:BURGER) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. Burger Swap has a market capitalization of $59.49 million and $191.82 million worth of Burger Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Burger Swap has traded up 7.9% against the dollar. One Burger Swap token can now be bought for about $4.99 or 0.00010156 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $227.86 or 0.00463687 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.99 or 0.00069172 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000938 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.02 or 0.00077361 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.75 or 0.00082931 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.61 or 0.00050070 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $230.24 or 0.00468521 BTC.

Burger Swap Token Profile

Burger Swap’s total supply is 12,294,199 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,919,199 tokens. The official website for Burger Swap is burgerswap.org

Burger Swap Token Trading

