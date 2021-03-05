Burlington Stores Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:BURL)

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 2,283 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,938% compared to the average daily volume of 112 put options.

BURL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price objective (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Burlington Stores from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Burlington Stores from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.63.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 37.0% in the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 2.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period.

Shares of Burlington Stores stock traded down $2.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $279.34. 34,791 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 531,144. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a PE ratio of -107.16 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $257.27 and a 200-day moving average of $229.64. Burlington Stores has a 12 month low of $105.67 and a 12 month high of $296.45.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Burlington Stores had a negative return on equity of 33.07% and a negative net margin of 2.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Featured Article: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.