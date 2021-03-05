Burst Price Tops $0.0040 on Top Exchanges (BURST)

Burst (CURRENCY:BURST) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 5th. One Burst coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Burst has a market cap of $8.41 million and approximately $4,763.00 worth of Burst was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Burst has traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Burst Coin Profile

Burst is a PoC coin that uses the Shabal256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2014. Burst’s total supply is 2,116,410,316 coins. The Reddit community for Burst is /r/burstcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Burst’s official Twitter account is @Burstcoin_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here. Burst’s official website is www.burst-coin.org. The official message board for Burst is burstforum.net.

