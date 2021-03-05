BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $528.27 Million

Equities analysts forecast that BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) will post $528.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for BWX Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $550.53 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $506.00 million. BWX Technologies posted sales of $542.21 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BWX Technologies will report full year sales of $2.19 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.18 billion to $2.20 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.37 billion to $2.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow BWX Technologies.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $557.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.13 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 61.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on BWXT. Robert W. Baird cut shares of BWX Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.17.

BWX Technologies stock opened at $58.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. BWX Technologies has a 1 year low of $40.40 and a 1 year high of $65.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is 29.01%.

In related news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $59,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,109,073.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $210,847. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 150,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,069,000 after acquiring an additional 9,680 shares in the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 426,418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,704,000 after acquiring an additional 14,298 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in BWX Technologies by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 739,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,572,000 after purchasing an additional 74,394 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in BWX Technologies by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,321 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 6,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in BWX Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,316,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

