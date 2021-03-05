Bytecoin 1-Day Volume Tops $75,324.00 (BCN)

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded 15.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 5th. One Bytecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bytecoin has a market cap of $67.60 million and $75,324.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bytecoin has traded down 15.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $207.16 or 0.00437442 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000837 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000785 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Bytecoin

Bytecoin (CRYPTO:BCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. The official website for Bytecoin is bytecoin.org . The official message board for Bytecoin is bytecointalk.org . The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bytecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bytecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

