Bytom (BTM) Price Hits $0.0791

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. Bytom has a market cap of $111.76 million and approximately $26.99 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bytom coin can now be purchased for about $0.0791 or 0.00000164 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bytom has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $178.32 or 0.00368963 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000102 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003881 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000889 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003321 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002728 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Bytom Profile

Bytom (BTM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,660,546,012 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,261,082 coins. The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bytom is bytom.io . Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bytom Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bytom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

