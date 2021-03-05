C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) Stock Price Up 6.6%

C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC)’s stock price rose 6.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $42.56 and last traded at $41.63. Approximately 226,601 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 191,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.07.

CCCC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of C4 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.83.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCCC. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $37,754,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $5,743,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $258,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $939,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $1,277,000.

About C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC)

There is no company description available for C4 Therapeutics Inc

